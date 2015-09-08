FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AM General skips protest against U.S. Army contract to Oshkosh
September 8, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

AM General skips protest against U.S. Army contract to Oshkosh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - AM General, a privately held company that built the U.S. military’s original Humvee tactical vehicles, on Tuesday said it would not protest the U.S. Army’s contract award last month to Oshkosh Corp to build the next generation of Humvees.

“We believe a protest would ultimately result in a distraction from our current growth business areas, including meeting the significant current and future needs of our customers in the United States and around the globe,” AM General said in a statement.

The company said it planned to aggressively develop and execute a program to upgrade and modernize the existing U.S. military fleet of Humvees, many of which will remain in service through 2050.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
