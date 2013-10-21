FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army sees budget cuts affecting most weapons programs
October 21, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Army sees budget cuts affecting most weapons programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Secretary John McHugh on Monday said defense budget cuts would affect the Army’s plan to develop a new ground combat vehicle and most other acquisition programs, with some facing delays or even cancellation.

McHugh told reporters at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference that he and other top Army leaders were trying to protect investments in programs aimed at developing new weapons, but some programs would likely be delayed.

“I find it difficult to envision any significant number of development initiatives that won’t be affected,” McHugh told reporters. “And some we’ll have to cancel.”

He singled out efforts to develop a new ground combat vehicle and improve the Army’s communications and computer network as big priorities, but said even those programs would have to be revamped if mandatory across-the-board budget cuts stay in place.

