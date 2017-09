WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate unanimously backed President Barack Obama’s nomination of Eric Fanning as secretary of the Army on Tuesday, making him the first openly gay leader of a U.S. military service branch.

Fanning previously worked as undersecretary of the Air Force and chief of staff to Defense Secretary Ash Carter. He was confirmed by unanimous voice vote, eight months after his nomination. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)