WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Friday said it had issued a stop-work order to Oshkosh Corp on a contract valued at up to $6.75 billion for 17,000 new light armored vehicles, following a protest filed against the contract award this week by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Army spokesman Michael Clow said the stop-work order, or “stay of contract performance,” was required under federal procurement law.