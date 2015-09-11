FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Army says issues stop-work order for Oshkosh truck deal
September 11, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Army says issues stop-work order for Oshkosh truck deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, further comment from Army)

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Friday said it had issued a stop-work order to Oshkosh Corp on a contract valued at up to $6.75 billion for 17,000 new armored trucks, following a protest filed against the contract award this week by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Army spokesman Michael Clow said the stop-work order, or “stay of contract performance,” was required under federal procurement law.

Lockheed on Tuesday said it filed a formal protest against the Oshkosh contract with the Government Accountability Office, which must rule on the case by Dec. 17. The other losing bidder, privately-held AM General, which built the U.S. military’s original Humvees, did not file a protest.

Clow said the Army remained confident that the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to be built by Oshkosh would provide soldiers and marines a substantial capability improvement at an affordable price.

Oshkosh shares were down 0.8 percent in late Friday trading. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

