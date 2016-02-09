FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: disputes over South China Sea must not involve 'bullying'
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
February 9, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

White House: disputes over South China Sea must not involve 'bullying'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama would deliver a tough message to China during a summit with Southeast Asian countries next week that disputes over the South China Sea must be resolved through global rules and not through “bullying.”

White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a conference call that disputes over the area must be handled in a way that is consistent with international norms and not by larger nations bullying smaller ones.

Obama is hosting a summit with leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday and Tuesday in California. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.