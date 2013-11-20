FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House aide pressures China on cyber, exchange
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

White House aide pressures China on cyber, exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The White House renewed pressure on China on Wednesday to move toward a market-determined foreign exchange rate and to rein in cyber theft.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, announced in a speech that Obama would travel to Asia in April to make up for a visit canceled in October due to a U.S. budget crisis.

Speaking to an audience at Georgetown University, Rice said the United States will continue insisting on tangible progress by Beijing to improve the atmosphere for bilateral trade, such as a market-based exchange rate and increased U.S. access to Chinese markets and a bolstering of protections of U.S. corporate intellectual property rights.

Cyber-assisted espionage hurts China, she said, and if actions are not taken to rein it in, “This behavior will undermine the economic relationship that benefits both of our nations.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.