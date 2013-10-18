Prosecutors decline to charge California firefighter in Asiana death - reports

Oct 18 (Reuters) - California prosecutors declined to file criminal charges on Friday against a firefighter whose emergency vehicle struck and killed a teenage passenger who survived the crash of an Asiana Airliners jetliner at San Francisco airport in July, according to media reports.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said his office made the decision not to charge the firefighter after an investigation found the death of the 16-year-old girl was a “tragic accident,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Wagstaffe could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)