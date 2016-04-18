FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators concerned on leverage in large hedge funds
April 18, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators concerned on leverage in large hedge funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The heads of the major U.S. financial regulatory agencies on Monday cited a concentration of leverage in a few large hedge funds and called for a working group to collect and analyze data on the privately held firms in a report on asset management.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which includes the Treasury Secretary and chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, did not designate any asset managers as “systemically important,” which could ease concerns that have gripped the industry for years, as it approved an update on its asset management review in a rare public meeting late on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)

