California Senate approves physician-assisted suicide bill

June 4 (Reuters) - The California Senate voted 23-13 on Thursday to approve a physician-assisted suicide bill, a spokeswoman for Senator Bill Monning said in an email.

The bill, which is modeled after an Oregon law, would allow adults suffering from incurable and irreversible illnesses that their doctors say will kill them within six months to obtain medication to end their lives. The bill will move on to the state Assembly. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)