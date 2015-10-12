Did Texas governor's errant tweet jinx baseball Astros?

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 12 (Reuters) - With the Houston Astros on the verge of advancing in the baseball playoffs on Monday, a tweet was sent out in the name of Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulating the team on its victory. Oops.

The wheels soon came off for the Astros, who just six outs away from a berth in the American League Championship Series, suffered one of the worst breakdowns in postseason history. The team’s fans were left wondering if the Astros were cursed by the leader of the Lone Star State.

With the Astros up 6-2 on the Kansas City Royals entering the eighth inning, the tweet from @GovAbbott went out that read: “Congrats to the @astros on advancing to the ALCS!. Hoping for an all-Texas #ALCS. Looking at you @Rangers.”

After that, the Royals, who were on the verge of elimination, scored seven unanswered runs, taking the game and tying the best-of-five divisional series at two games each.

A spokesman for Abbott said the tweet from the office of the governor was sent as a result of a staff error and was not from Abbott’s personal account. The tweet has since been deleted.

The Texas Rangers game started about the time the tweet was sent and the state’s other Major League Baseball team quickly fell behind the Toronto Blue Jays in their playoff game.

Reaction among Texas baseball fans on social media was harsh.

“Thanks for the jinx there @GregAbbott_TX. You’ve really outdone yourself. Enjoy your 1 term,” @btsloane wrote.