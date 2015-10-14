College athletes ask court to reconsider part of ruling in NCAA pay case

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - College athletes asked a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to revisit part of a ruling in a high profile case over NCAA compensation rules, according to a filing.

Last month the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that the NCAA must permit schools to provide student-athletes sums covering up to their cost of attendance. However, the three-judge 9th Circuit panel also reversed a lower court order providing for up to $5,000 per year beyond that.

The athletes on Wednesday asked the 9th Circuit to reconsider its ruling on the $5,000 payments before a larger, 11-judge panel. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)