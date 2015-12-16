FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court will not revisit ruling in NCAA pay case
December 16, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court will not revisit ruling in NCAA pay case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a request by college athletes to revisit part of a ruling in a high profile case brought by athletes seeking a slice of the billions of dollars universities reap from football and basketball.

Earlier this year the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) must permit schools to provide student-athletes sums covering up to their cost of attendance. However, the three-judge 9th Circuit panel also reversed a lower court order providing for up to $5,000 per year beyond that.

The athletes had asked the 9th Circuit to reconsider its ruling on the $5,000 payments before a larger, 11-judge panel. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)

