Breakingviews: Motown star faces tough encore in Atlantic City

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Motown star faces a tough encore in Atlantic City. Fresh off managing Detroit’s $18 billion bankruptcy, Kevyn Orr is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s pick to tackle the U.S. gambling hub’s reeling casinos and soaring debts. It’s a smaller job, but this time Orr may not have a federal judge to watch his back.

The attorney-turned-municipal-savior will serve as a part-time legal adviser to the struggling city of 40,000, working with emergency manager Kevin Lavin. His charisma and knack for consensus-building helped Detroit extract valuable concessions from creditors. Other broke towns like San Bernardino, California, too often fold to the demands of public pension funds, and they could learn from his approach.

Atlantic City’s troubles start with the casinos lining its famous boardwalk. The resorts account for about 75 percent of the city’s tax base, according to Moody‘s, and they are floundering as bettors flock to competitors in nearby states. Four of 12 casinos closed last year. Meanwhile, high crime rates and the town’s chintzy reputation are making it tough to attract non-gamblers who could replenish dwindling city coffers.

The good news may be that Atlantic City is not Detroit. Residents are not fleeing in droves, and the landscape isn’t yet marred with acres of abandoned buildings. Granted, borrowing costs are high, about 15 percent of last year’s municipal budget. And public pension expenses are soaring. But there’s still a chance that the gambling mecca can avoid the Motor City’s fate.

In a sense, that could make Orr’s job harder. An economic fix is probably years away, so he may need to persuade political leaders, labor unions and other creditors to accept tough reforms on his own, without useful pressure from a bankruptcy court.

The situation could change quickly, though. Moody’s on Friday cut the credit rating on Atlantic City’s general obligation bonds six notches further into junk, from Ba1 to Caa1. The agency cited the appointment of the emergency manager’s team as evidence that a debt restructuring is under consideration.

The move may give Orr and the team just enough leverage to steer Atlantic City from the brink. In any event, other distressed American cities will want to pay close attention.

CONTEXT NEWS

- New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Jan. 22 issued an executive order appointing Kevyn Orr, the former emergency manager of Detroit, to a turnaround team that will try to revitalize Atlantic City.

- Orr, a bankruptcy attorney who steered the Motor City through its $18 billion debt restructuring last year, will serve as special counsel to the team. Kevin Lavin, the former co-head of financial consultant FTI’s restructuring practice, will serve as the city’s emergency manager.

- Rating agency Moody’s on Jan. 23 cut Atlantic City’s credit rating six notches further into junk territory, saying “the presence of a corporate debt restructuring attorney on the newly appointed emergency management team indicates that distressed debt restructuring is now on the table.”