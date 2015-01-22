FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NJ governor Christie convening team including Orr for Atlantic City
January 22, 2015

NJ governor Christie convening team including Orr for Atlantic City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Jersey governor Chris Christie is to convene a gathering on Thursday introducing former Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr as part of an emergency management team for Atlantic City, according to a press invitation from the governor’s office.

Atlantic City has seen its municipal finances decline with the fortunes of its local casino industry, which has suffered steep losses from competing casinos in nearby states. According to city figures, casinos in the past paid roughly 75 percent of the city’s property taxes.

Reporting by Hilary Russ, writing by Megan Davies

