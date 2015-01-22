NJ governor Christie convening team including Orr for Atlantic City

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Jersey governor Chris Christie is to convene a gathering on Thursday introducing former Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr as part of an emergency management team for Atlantic City, according to a press invitation from the governor’s office.

Atlantic City has seen its municipal finances decline with the fortunes of its local casino industry, which has suffered steep losses from competing casinos in nearby states. According to city figures, casinos in the past paid roughly 75 percent of the city’s property taxes.