Atlantic City's borrowing cost seen tripling under new loan plan

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The struggling New Jersey gambling hub of Atlantic City would see its borrowing cost soar on a short-term loan plan approved on Tuesday by the city council.

Under the plan, negotiated by city officials and Atlantic City’s new emergency manager, the financially distressed city would pay $300,000 to borrow $12 million for six months at a 5 percent interest rate. That’s nearly three times as much as the 1.75 percent coupon it paid to issue similar debt just a year ago.

Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson told the city council his office negotiated with three lenders.

Mayor Don Guardian said separately on Tuesday that the city had reached a final deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to underwrite the new note sale.

The high rate comes in the wake of super-downgrades of the city’s debt deep into junk bond territory by two Wall Street credit rating agencies, which are concerned about a possible bankruptcy filing under the new emergency manager appointed last month by Governor Chris Christie.

The new borrowing comes because the city was unable to roll over $12.8 million of 1-year notes that matured on Tuesday. Those notes, issued last year before the emergency manager’s appointment and the closure of 3 of the city’s 12 casinos, carried a 1.75 percent coupon. A fourth casino closed that January.

The bond anticipation notes were being used to pay for infrastructure projects after Hurricane Sandy. Originally issued in 2013, the notes were rolled over last year.

Stinson previously told Reuters that the oceanfront resort town “absolutely” had enough cash on hand to pay off the notes on Tuesday, if it needed to.

City Council President Frank Gilliam said the high borrowing cost was the result of the downgrades.

“They’re saying we’re in bad shape,” Gilliam said. “The decision by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s is coming back to haunt us.” (Writing by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)