FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC proposes $600,000 fine for AT&T over license rules
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC proposes $600,000 fine for AT&T over license rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to propose a fine of about $600,000 for second-biggest wireless carrier AT&T Inc over violations of rules and requirements for operating some airwaves licenses.

FCC officials said they had found AT&T, between 2009 and 2012, operated some of its cell cites differently from the way they were authorized by the agency.

The FCC voted 3-2 to propose the fine, with Republican commissioners dissenting over information they said was missing from the documents about the proposed fine.

AT&T said the proposed fine stemmed from its own voluntary review and discovery of “minor” modifications required to the files it had submitted to the FCC. A spokesman said the company strongly disagreed with the violations meriting the proposed forfeiture amount.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.