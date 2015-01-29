FCC proposes $600,000 fine for AT&T over license rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to propose a fine of about $600,000 for second-biggest wireless carrier AT&T Inc over violations of rules and requirements for operating some airwaves licenses.

FCC officials said they had found AT&T, between 2009 and 2012, operated some of its cell cites differently from the way they were authorized by the agency.

The FCC voted 3-2 to propose the fine, with Republican commissioners dissenting over information they said was missing from the documents about the proposed fine.

AT&T said the proposed fine stemmed from its own voluntary review and discovery of “minor” modifications required to the files it had submitted to the FCC. A spokesman said the company strongly disagreed with the violations meriting the proposed forfeiture amount.