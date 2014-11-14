FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC seek details of AT&T's plan to pause fiber spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday asked AT&T Inc to provide specifics of its plan to stop investing in high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the FCC sorts out new “net neutrality” rules.

The FCC is reviewing AT&T’s proposed $48.5 billion bid to buy DIRECTV, and in Friday’s letter asked the No. 2 wireless carrier to detail its plans to limit fiber deployment following the merger and turn over all documents related to the decision. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
