U.S. probing others in accused New York bomber's case -prosecutor

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating other potential suspects in the case of the man accused of injuring more than two dozen people in September bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey, a federal prosecutor said on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil Bove gave few specifics in Manhattan federal court during arguments over to what extent evidence in the case against Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, should be kept confidential.

But Bove said some of the material that prosecutors do not want defense lawyers to share with potential witnesses relates to ongoing probes, "including an investigation of some targets that are domestically located."

Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include use of a weapon of mass destruction in an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people.

The Sept. 17 attack came hours after prosecutors contend a pipe bomb planted by Rahimi went off along the course of a charity road race by the New Jersey shore, without injuring anyone.

Rahimi, an Afghan-born naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested two days after the bombing following a gunfight with police, who found him sleeping in the doorway of a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

In court on Monday, Rahimi sat quietly as lawyers addressed the court. He noticeably limped while walking to and from where he was seated, at times leaning on chairs or tables for support. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)