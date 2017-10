NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday purchased a record share of a U.S. 10-year government debt issue at an auction, Treasury data showed.

The investors bought 73.63 percent of the 10-year Treasury note supply, surpassing the prior record of 73.50 percent set in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)