a year ago
CORRECTED-Demand rebounds for U.S. 10-year note supply
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 10, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Demand rebounds for U.S. 10-year note supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first sentence to show that the July result was the weakest level in over seven years, not that it was "the weakest level")

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Demand for $23 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply on Wednesday rebounded from July when it hit its weakest level in over seven years, as investors loaded up on this debt issue due to intense global demand for longer-dated bonds, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.43. This compared with 2.33 last month, which was the lowest since March 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

