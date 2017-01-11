FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. 10-year note sale fetches strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $20 billion of an older 10-year government note issue to strong investor demand, resulting in a yield that was lower than what traders had expected.

The ratio of bids to the amount of reopened 10-year note offered was 2.58, up from 2.39 at the prior 10-year note sale in December. This gauge of overall auction demand was the highest at a 10-year note sale since June 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)

