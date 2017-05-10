FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Primary dealers buy most U.S. 10-year notes since December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 3 months ago

Primary dealers buy most U.S. 10-year notes since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. primary dealers, or Wall Street's top 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday purchased their largest share of 10-year Treasury notes at an auction so far in 2017, according to Treasury data.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded them 34.22 percent of the $23 billion in a 10-year government note issue it offered, which was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from this week's quarterly refunding. This was primary dealers' largest allotment since the 36.50 percent at the 10-year auction in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.