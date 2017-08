NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $55 billion in four-week or one-month bills on Tuesday, which is lower than the record amount of $65 billion it sold at each of the previous two auctions for this debt maturity.

Last week, it auctioned one-month T-bill issue at an interest rate of 0.305 percent, which was the highest since October 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong)