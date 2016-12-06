FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells T-bills on weakest bid since August
December 6, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. sells T-bills on weakest bid since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $45 billion of one-month bills with the fewest bids for this maturity at an auction since August, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.23, the lowest since 3.17 at a one-month T-bill auction held on Aug. 23.

The Treasury sold the latest one-month bill issue at an interest rate of 0.340 percent, down from prior week's 0.365 percent, which was the highest since October 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

