March 28, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. to sell smallest amount of 1-month bills since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $45 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, which is the smallest amount offered in this debt maturity at an auction since Jan. 12.

The Treasury pared its one-month bill sale size for a second week, down from the record $60 billion it auctioned in back-to-back weeks in earlier March.

On the open market, interest rates on one-month bills were quoted at 0.2175 percent, near its lowest levels since late February, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

