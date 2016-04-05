U.S. 1-month bill sold at lowest interest rate since Dec

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.185 percent, the lowest at an auction since the last week of December, according to Treasury data.

Tuesday’s offering size of one-month T-bills was the smallest since $5 billion on Oct. 27.

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered was 3.58, the strongest since the one-month bill sale held on Feb. 2.

Last week, the Treasury sold $45 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.200 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.28.

Investor demand for Treasury bills will likely stay strong in the coming weeks in anticipation of a further drop in supply, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)