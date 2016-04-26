FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 1-month bill supply gets strongest bid since October
#Funds News
April 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. 1-month bill supply gets strongest bid since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $35 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.190 percent on the strongest bidding since October, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the one-month T-bills amount offered was 3.83, above 3.55 at the prior auction last week.

This gauge of overall auction demand was the strongest since 4.53 at an one-month bill sale on Oct. 20.

Last week, the Treasury sold $35 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.175 percent, which was the lowest since Dec. 29.

Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned $20 billion in one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.605 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.57.

In March, it sold $20 billion of one-year T-bills at an interest rate of 0.660 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.14, which was the lowest since December 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
