Bidding at U.S. 1-year bill sale lowest since 2009

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it sold $20 billion of one-year bills to the weakest overall demand since December 2009, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-year bills offered was 3.14, down from 3.29 at the prior auction held on March 1.

On Dec. 15, 2009, the bid-to-cover ratio on $29 billion worth of one-year bills was 3.08.

Analysts said the soft demand for the T-bill issue stemming from reduced demand from Wall Street dealers ahead of quarter-end.

“Dealers submitted smaller bids due to the upcoming quarter-end turn and the associated balance sheet constraints,” Jefferies & Co. money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

The latest one-year T-bill issue was sold at an interest rate of 0.66 percent, matching the level set at the previous auction.

At the same time, the Treasury sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.200 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.28.

This was the lowest interest rate at an one-month auction since Jan. 5.

Last week, the Treasury sold $55 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.56. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)