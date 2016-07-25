UPDATE 2-U.S. two-year note sale fares poorly before Fed meeting

* Bid-to-cover ratio lowest in over 7-1/2 years

* Indirect bidders buy fewest two-year supply in 2 years

* Repo market signals "specialness" in two-year Treasuries (Changes headline, adds byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Demand at the latest U.S. two-year Treasury note auction on Monday was the weakest since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis as investors held off making bids ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

The two-year note sale was the first part of $88 billion worth of coupon-bearing securities for sale this week. The Treasury Department will sell $34 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion seven-year notes on Thursday.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.52 , down from 2.72 at the prior two-year auction in June and the lowest since 2.13 at the auction in December 2008.

While traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to leave short-term interest rates alone at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, there was uneasiness that it might signal an intention to raise rates by year-end, analysts said.

"Is this just skittishness going into the Fed on Wednesday? Hard to say. We don't see any upside in holding these into the meeting," Jefferies & Co money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw nearly no chance the Fed would raise rates later this week, but they have ratcheted up bets of a rate increase by year-end following encouraging economic data and the recent rally on Wall Street.

Moreover, it was unprofitable for money market funds and other investors to lend to bond dealers and other participants if they were to use two-year Treasuries as collateral to raise cash in the repurchase market, analysts said.

Repos secured by two-year Treasuries were traded "special" on Monday with their interest rate last quoted at minus 3.00 percent to minus 3.50 percent.

This meant an investor pays a dealer to temporarily own a two-year Treasury note rather a dealer paying interest to an investor for an overnight loan.

At the two-year auction, fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 29.88 percent of the latest two-year Treasury issue, which was their lowest since July 2014.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business with the Federal Reserve, accounted of 59.59 percent of the two-year supply, which was their largest share since May 2013.

The Treasury paid investors a yield of 0.760 percent on the latest two-year note, up from 0.745 percent at the prior two-year note auction in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)