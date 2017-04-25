CORRECTED-U.S. 2-year note supply sold to strong demand

(Corrects in lead graph to nearly eight years not 11 years)

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes to strong investor demand with indirect bidders accounting for their largest purchase in nearly eight years, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury awarded investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders 58.92 percent of the latest two-year government note supply, their biggest award at a two-year auction since June 2009. In March, it allotted 53.58 percent of two-year supply offered to this group of bidders. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)