Bidding at U.S. 2-year note sale weakest since 2008
March 28, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Bidding at U.S. 2-year note sale weakest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year notes to the lowest overall bidding in over seven years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.58, which was the weakest since December 2008. This overall gauge of buyer interest was 2.91 in February.

The latest two-year note issue cleared at a yield of 0.877 percent, which was the highest for this maturity at an auction since December and higher than 0.752 percent at the previous auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

