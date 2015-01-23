FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. funds buy fewest 30-year bonds at auction since March
#Funds News
January 23, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. funds buy fewest 30-year bonds at auction since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. investment funds purchased the fewest 30-year U.S. government bonds since March at an auction in early January, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday.

They bought $5.036 billion at a $13 billion sale of 30-year paper held on Jan. 14. This was less than the $8.364 billion they purchased at an auction in December.

In March, investment funds bought $5.019 billion of the $13 billion in 30-year bond supply offered. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
