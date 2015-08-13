FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 30-year bonds to average demand
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 30-year bonds to average demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds, the final leg of this week’s $64 billion quarterly refunding, to average demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.26, up slightly from 2.23 at the prior 30-year auction in July. This was close to a 2.27 average on the bid-to-cover ratios of the prior six auctions.

The Treasury paid a 2.88 percent yield on the latest 30-year bond supply, the lowest in four auctions and below the 3.084 percent yield realized in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
