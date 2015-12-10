FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Primary dealers buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds since 2006
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Primary dealers buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds since 2006

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. primary dealers on Thursday bought their smallest share of U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds at an auction since this maturity was reintroduced in February 2006, Treasury data showed.

The top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 25.73 percent of the $13 billion in 30-year Treasuries supply offered, less than the 29.58 percent they bought at the prior 30-year auction in November.

Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks purchased 63.89 percent, more than the 60.25 percent in November and their third-largest share at a 30-year auction since these data were made available.

Direct bidders including smaller bond dealers bought 10.38 percent at the auction, up from 10.16 percent in November.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.42, compared with 2.41 last month.

The yield on the latest 30-year supply was 2.978 percent, down from 3.07 percent in November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.