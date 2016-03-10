FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale entices investors
#Funds News
March 10, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale entices investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $12 billion of 30-year government bonds to solid investor demand following back-to-back debt auctions that fell short of expectations.

The ratio of bids to the 30-year issue offered was 2.33, which was the strongest in three auctions. This gauge of overall auction demand at the prior 30-year auction in February was 2.09.

Firm demand for the 30-year issue revived demand for Treasuries on the open market, pushing longer-dated yields off their session highs.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 2.708 percent, up 2.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
