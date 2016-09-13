FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Investors give cold shoulder to U.S. 30-year bond supply
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 13, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Investors give cold shoulder to U.S. 30-year bond supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on 30-year auction)

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some investors on Tuesday withheld bids for the latest supply of U.S. 30-year government bonds, propelling their yields to the highest levels since Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union in late June.

Appetite for long-dated bonds has been dented globally since last week following the European Central Bank's decision to not extend its bond purchase program for now.

"Ugly," John Canavan, Stone & McCarthy Research Associates' market strategist, wrote of the 30-year auction results.

Direct bidders which include large institutional investors and small bond dealers purchased 4.59 percent of the $12 billion 30-year government bonds offered by the U.S. Treasury Department, their smallest share at a 30-year auction since September 2009, Treasury data showed.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 57.94 percent of the latest 30-year Treasury bond supply, their lowest percentage since January. .

Primary dealers, or the 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 37.47 percent of the 30-year supply. That was their biggest share since August 2015.

The Fed bid for none of the latest 30-year supply.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.13, which was the weakest reading since February.

The Treasury paid investors and dealers a yield of 2.475 percent on latest 30-year bond supply. This was higher than August's 2.274 percent and matched the level set in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.