January 14, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 30-year bond sale fetches soft demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds to soft demand, resulting in a yield of 2.905 percent, the lowest since August, Treasury data showed.

The yield on the latest 30-year bond supply, however, came in nearly 2 basis points than what traders had expected, signaling reduced safe-haven demand with Thursday’s rebound in stock and oil prices from losses, analysts said.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered was 2.29, the weakest since August.

In December, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand, was 2.42. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

