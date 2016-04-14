FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors snap up U.S. 30-year Treasury bond supply
April 14, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Investors snap up U.S. 30-year Treasury bond supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Investors on Thursday scooped up the latest supply of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds as this week’s price drop in government debt yields enticed bargain-minded fund managers, insurers and pension funds, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bond offered was 2.40, the highest since December and above the 2.33 at the prior 30-year bond auction in March.

The latest 30-year supply cleared at a yield of 2.596 percent, lower than the 2.720 percent yield set in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

