BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $12 billion of an older 30-year bond issue to average demand at a yield of 3.170 percent, the highest yield at a 30-year auction since September 2014, according to Treasury data.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year issue offered was 2.34, up from 2.25 at the prior 30-year bond sale in February and the strongest level in three auctions. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.