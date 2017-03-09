NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $12 billion of an older 30-year bond issue to average demand at a yield of 3.170 percent, the highest yield at a 30-year auction since September 2014, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year issue offered was 2.34, up from 2.25 at the prior 30-year bond sale in February and the strongest level in three auctions. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)