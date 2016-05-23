FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. sells T-bills at higher interest rates
May 23, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. sells T-bills at higher interest rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from 6-month bill sale)

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $31 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.350 percent, up from 0.275 percent last week and the highest level set at an auction since Feb. 1, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of the latest three-month bill issue offered was 3.40, lower than 3.70 at the prior three-month T-bill sale last week.

Treasury bill rates and other short-term U.S. borrowing costs jumped last week as the minutes on the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting suggested policymakers are ready to raise U.S. interest rates in June if the economy improves further.

Meanwhile, the Treasury sold $26 billion in six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.480 percent, up from 0.370 percent last week and the highest level since the auction on March 14.

The bid-to-cover on the latest six-month bill issue was 3.65, down from the prior week's 4.00 and the lowest in eight weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
