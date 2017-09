NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $34 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.305 percent, which was the highest rate on this debt maturity since February 2009, Treasury data showed.

Meanwhile, it sold $28 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.415 percent, which was its lowest level since late November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)