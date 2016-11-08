UPDATE 1-U.S. three-year note supply sees soft demand

(Adds details of latest 3-year auction)

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes to soft investor demand, marking a poor start to the government's November quarterly funding in which it will pay off $58.5 billion in maturing debt.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year notes offered was 2.69, matching the level set in July, which was the lowest since July 2009.

The latest three-year issue was sold at a yield of 1.034 percent, down from 1.045 percent in October, which was the highest in nine months.

Some analysts had expected solid bidding for the three-year note despite uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Even for mid-election suspense, it's a poor showing for a short auction," FTN Financial interest rate strategist Jim Vogel wrote in a research note.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders were awarded 42.64 percent of the three-year supply, which was their smallest share since February, Treasury data showed.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 49.71 percent, which was their biggest award since June 2014.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 7.64 percent, down from 10.12 percent in October.

After the three-year note sale, the Treasury will sell $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)