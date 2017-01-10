FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Investor demand re-emerges for U.S. 3-year note supply
January 10, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 7 months ago

Investor demand re-emerges for U.S. 3-year note supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investor demand for U.S. three-year Treasury notes re-emerged at an auction on Tuesday after it fell last month in advance of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 54.6 percent of the $24 billion of the three-year Treasury issue offered. This was their largest share at a three-year auction since September, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

