Investor demand re-emerges for U.S. 3-year note supply

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investor demand for U.S. three-year Treasury notes re-emerged at an auction on Tuesday after it fell last month in advance of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 54.6 percent of the $24 billion of the three-year Treasury issue offered. This was their largest share at a three-year auction since September, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)