U.S. sells 5-year notes to strong indirect bids

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $25 billion of five-year debt to strong indirect bids at a yield of 1.467 percent, slightly above the 1.462 percent set in the prior auction in August, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.57, up from August’s 2.34 and above the 12-month average of 2.49.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 63.46 percent of the offering, up from 50.96 percent in August, which was their smallest share in 11 months.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 5.02 percent, less than the 7.45 percent seen in August, and their smallest share since March.

Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 31.52 percent of the latest five-year note supply, less than the 42.48 percent in August which was their largest share since January 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)