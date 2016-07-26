FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Bids at U.S. 5-year note sale weakest in 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The latest U.S. five-year Treasury note auction, conducted on Tuesday, fetched the lowest overall bidding in seven years as some investors refrained from purchases as the Federal Reserve's policy meeting began earlier in the day.

The ratio of bids to the $34 billion five-year debt offered was 2.27, down from 2.29 at the previous five-year auction in June. The bid-to-cover ratio, which measures auction demand, was the weakest since 1.93 at an auction in July 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

