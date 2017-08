Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday awarded a record share of seven-year government note issue offered to fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders as the recent surge in yields enticed some bargain-minded investors.

The Treasury allotted 72.65 percent of the $28 billion in seven-year Treasuries to indirect bidders. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)