7 months ago
Indirect bidders buy record share of U.S. 7-year note supply
January 26, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 7 months ago

Indirect bidders buy record share of U.S. 7-year note supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fund managers, central banks and other indirect bidders bought a record share of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes at an auction on Thursday, as a recent rise in yields enticed bargain-minded market participants, Treasury data showed.

The U.S. Treasury Department awarded indirect bidders 72.79 percent of the $28 billion in the seven-year note issue offered . This was their biggest share at a sale of this maturity since it was introduced in February 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

