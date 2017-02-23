NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded 24.82 percent of the $28 billion of seven-year government debt supply it offered to U.S. primary dealers, their largest share at a seven-year note auction since October, Treasury data showed.

In January, these top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 20.65 percent of the seven-year Treasuries offered. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)